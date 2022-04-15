SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Big changes were made to the children’s playground at Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Shreveport to make the playground a more functional and therapeutic space for patient therapy.

“Children’s work is play, and the best way for them to be able to learn and for us to be able to communicate is through their language, “ Tommie Hazen, a supervisor at Shriners Children Hospital, said.

The playground is all-inclusive, meeting the needs of everyone who visits regardless of physical limitations.

The Shriners and everyone involved with this project cut the ribbon on the Francis H. Disiere Playground, which also features a garden, new playground equipment, and canopies for shade.

“We got children coming in here for in-patient service, but we also have a ton coming in for clinics. Be here for 2-3 hours before their appointment, have an opportunity to take their minds off things, and it’s just a great thing to have, “said Steve Caskey, Chairman of the Board of Governors at Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Donations for this project began in 2020, and $95,859 was raised.

The David and Teresa Disiere Foundation contributed $50,000, raising a total of $145,859 for the playground.

“What the Shriners have done, their loyalty and leadership and dedication to this is just phenomenal. The hospital staff they’re just the very best, “said David Disiere.

The Shriners Children’s Hospital marks its 100-year anniversary; the first cornerstone was placed on May 12, 1922, and admitted the first patient in September of that year.

