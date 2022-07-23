HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a wedding earlier in July, not by the way most people think.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said that two deputies were in attendance working security and wanted to partake in the “send-off” for the newly-weds. The two deputies decided what better way for the bride and groom to exit the wedding than in the backseat of the patrol unit.

The sheriff’s office wanted to clarify that nobody went to jail the night of the wedding.

“The newly-weds were released from custody shortly after the grand exit, but it was out of view of the attendees, of course,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Fletcher and the sheriff’s office also congratulated the new couple.