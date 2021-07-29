The Gold Standard: Alera Waite helping animals

MARSHALL, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS)- At the age of 10 Alera Waite first visited the Marshal Animal Shelter. She was heartbroken when she saw the animals and the condition some of them were in. It was at that point she knew she needed to help.

She has now been volunteering for four years now, often getting her friends to help out.

The Friends of Marshall Animals organization helped get a new shelter built along with the city. It’s called the Marshall Pet Adoption Center and it has a new medical suite, but it’s empty. At the current shelter when animals come in, there are no medical services and some of the animals have to be put down.

Alera wants all the animals to be able to be treated, so she has started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for medical equipment to outfit the new suite.

She has been able to raise over five thousand dollars, but the goal is sixty thousand to get all the lifesaving equipment needed.

If you can help, click HERE to donate.