Tre’Davious White thanks Bills fans for donating over $108K to Food Bank of NWLA

An injured Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) is helped by head coach Sean McDermott, right, and medical staff in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport native and All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White is thanking Buffalo Bills fans for donating $108,359 and counting to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

White suffered a season-ending ACL injury while playing against the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving Day.

When Bills fans, known as the ‘Bills Mafia’, heard the news they rallied to give back to White. Lara McKee, VP of the @BillsMafiaBabes, took to social media and called on her fellow Bills fans to donate money to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana (FBNWLA).

Fans began donating in increments of $27 in honor of White’s jersey number being #27.

One of our girls started this. Bills Mafia, do your thing! Whoever wants to contribute, please do so! We’re donating $27 in @TakeAwayTre_ honor to https://t.co/6F4A0RheWx — BillsMafiaBabes (@BillsMafiaBabes) November 26, 2021

“I am at a loss for words for what the Bills Mafia has done for me and my hometown. It truly means the world to me to have my fans support me in this way, by giving back to my community,” White said in a news release Wednesday.

The donations will make a big impact on the FBNWLA and the community.

“We appreciate Tre’Davious White’s generosity and all he gives back to our community. We are so honored to have the support from the Bills Mafia Babes. These donations come at a time when food security for our neighbors is high and food inventory is low. With the Food Bank’s resources, we will turn every $1 donated into $10 in food value and every $27 that is donated allows us to provide food for over 100 meals. As it stands currently, the donations will provide $1,083,590 worth of food value – a number we are so grateful for. We look forward to continuing the fight to end hunger together,” Martha Marak, Executive Director of the FBNWLA said in the release.

The FBNWLA plans to coordinate food distribution events alongside White’s mother and Shreveport Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor.