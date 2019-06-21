La. DOTD: I-20 reconstruction in Caddo Parish on track for August completion

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is anticipating all lanes on I-20 from the Texas state line to Monkhouse Drive to be open by early August 2019.

According to an update released by the DOTD Thursday lane closures in the eastbound and westbound directions are still in effect, but work is progressing toward completion.

The current lane closures are part of a larger $17.2 million project of a 13-mile repair.

The project originally began April 2018 to repair the US 80 interchange to Monkhouse Drive, but the contractor shifted operations closer to the state line to extend the service life of the interstate.

Despite one of the rainiest Spring seasons on record for the area, the DOTD says the project remains on schedule.

The work at the state line includes major reconstruction of the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Currently, the contractor is beginning the final stages of operations in the eastbound directions and finalized operations in the westbound direction will begin soon.



DOTD is reminding drivers that traffic congestion is to be expected in and approaching the construction zone, especially during peak times of the day. They ask you to be mindful of construction crews and their equipment, avoid distracted driving and obey posted speed limits.

