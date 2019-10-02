2019 NWLA Race for the Cure helping locals in the fight against breast cancer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2019 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure returns to Shreveport-Bossier Saturday, October 12th. It’s the 25th anniversary of the Northwest Louisiana race and, this year, Morning Anchor Karen Edwards will serve as one of the emcees for the fundraising event that raises money for breast cancer research and support.

This is the largest fundraising event for Susan G. Komen Louisiana and 75 percent of the money raised stays right here in the Arklatex to fund breast health services for local low income women and men. Find out more about how your dollars help fight the disease by clicking here and watch both videos to learn even more.

Sign up to register now by clicking here. And, see below for a rundown of the day’s events:

2019 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Saturday, October 12th

Mall St. Vincent

6:30 am Race Day registration and packet pick up

7:00 a.m. Survivor area opens

7:30 a.m. Kids area opens

8:00 a.m. 5K Begin

