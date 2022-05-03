BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Willis-Knighton Health Systems has once again partnered with the American Academy of Dermatology to hold an annual skin cancer screening clinic in Shreveport and Bossier City with the potential to save lives.

As we head into the hot summer months, dermatologists warn of a rise in skin cancer. Each year, Ark-La-Tex Dermatology holds a Melanoma Monday, providing free screenings to the public, checking moles, and more, for signs of skin cancer.

“First of all not everybody will come in if they don’t have something to make them aware, but secondly, some people in the community may not have insurance and this is a way for them to get screened at no cost,” said Ark-La-Tex Dermatology’s Dr. Josephine Futrell.

Furtrell said people cannot underestimate what’s happening on their skin without them even realizing it.

“The very first Melanoma Monday I participated in, I had a lady whose daughter brought her because she was elderly, and I was examining her when the daughter said, hey would you mind looking at a mole I have? I said sure. I looked at it. She had melanoma. She would have never come in if she wasn’t bringing her mother and it was just coincidental that she asked me to look at it. Therefore she saved her own life.”

Futrell explained that melanomas are forms of skin cancer. When caught early are very cureable, but if allowed to invade deeply, can be devastating. Most commonly affecting fair skin types, but everyone is susceptible. Black people and Asian Americans will often develop acral melanomas around the hands and feet.

“Skin cancer can occur in all skin types and unfortunately since they are less common in darker-skinned individuals they may go unrecognized for a longer period of time,” Futrell said.

Ark-La-Tex Dermatology says they screened a total of 121 patients at this year’s clinic on May 2 between their two locations and found lesions that needed biopsies. They also do skin cancer checks and total body exams daily in office visits.

She said ultraviolet radiation causes skin cancers. So frequent exposure to the sun or tanning beds, both of which are considered carcinogenic. Men are often affected by working outdoors or mowing their lawns. She said sun protection is vital.

“One needs to be really careful. Spending time in early morning or later afternoon outside. Wearing sunscreen, sun-protecting clothing, hats, and don’t forget to protect your eyes with sunglasses. All of these things are important.”

Futrell recommends an SPF 30 or higher and said sunscreens are different. Chemical sunscreens absorb the sun’s rays while physical blocking sunscreen with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide reflects the sun’s rays and bounces off skin. Both are recommended for use.