Boil notice during Marshall water main repairs Sunday

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Planned repairs on a water main in Marshall means a boil notice will be in effect and some areas will lose water pressure in Marshall on Sunday.

Residents from Kay St. East to Hwy 59 will have low to no water pressure while repairs are being made. The City of Marshall will be working on a water main west of Hwy 59 in the 1300 block of E. Pinecrest on Sunday, January 16.

A boil notice will be in effect for this area. Residents are asked to disinfect their water before consuming it. This includes water being used for fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, food preparation, or rinsing of foods.

Customers are advised to boil water for two minutes in a clean container. The two minutes start after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.