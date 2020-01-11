Boil water advisory issued in Benton

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil water advisory is in place for some Benton residents.

CBB Water System issued the advisory after a lightning strike caused a water main break.

The advisory is for residents in the Cypress Village Subdivision and the Waters Edge Subdivision.

Maintenance crews are working to restore water by Saturday afternoon or early evening.

Residents are advised to boil their water for one full minute before using it.

