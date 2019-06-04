Caddo Juvenile Services to host health and wellness fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A free health fair is planned this weekend in Caddo Parish.

The Caddo Parish Department of Juvenile Services is hosting a Health, Wellness and Information Fair on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Agricultural Building at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from 9:00am – 1:00pm.

The event, in its second year, will include numerous health and medical booths, resources from area non-profits and activities for children. Vendors will be on site to conduct health screenings (STD, blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, etc) and local businesses have partnered to offer free haircuts and other services.

Refreshments and door prizes will also be available. For more information on the fair, please contact the Department of Juvenile Services at (318)-226-6500.

—

