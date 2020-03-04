Caddo schools lay out plan for possible coronavirus outbreak

Caddo public schools are asking parents as well as students and families to take every precaution they can to limit the spread of communal diseases among new U.S. corona virus cases.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish school district is asking parents as well as students and families to take every precaution they can to limit the spread of communal diseases among new coronavirus cases in the U.S.

Frequent hand washing, the use of hand sanitizer and coughing into your elbow sleeve are all ways children can help prevent the spread of illness. School district spokesperson Mary Nash-Wood says that anyone exhibiting any systems of illness, regardless of whether they think it’s coronavirus, the flu, or a cold, should stay home.

“That’s our first and foremost line of defense for the schools,” said Nash-Wood. “Also make sure you are fever and symptom-free for a minimum of 24 hours without medication before coming into contact with individuals.”

Nash-Wood says the district is constantly working with the Louisiana Office of Public Health as well as the CDC and Office of Emergency Preparedness to make sure that they are enacting procedures to not only prevent the spread of illness but to have a plan in place to respond should the need arise.

If a student is exhibiting symptoms, especially if they have a fever, Nash-Wood says they will be sent to the office and placed in an area where they are not in contact with other students. A family member will immediately be called to pick the child up.

Nash-Wood acknowledges that this is a reactive response. This protocol is after the student has already come into contact with teachers, staff, and students before they ever get to the office area. Which is why the first line of defense should be not spreading illness and staying home if sick.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.