CDC shows new virus screening process at airports

(AP) – U.S. health officials are screening international travelers for a new virus at 20 airports around the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released video on Thursday demonstrating the screening process.

Airline passengers continue to arrive at U.S. airports from Chinese cities, even as many carriers suspended service to and from China.

Authorities there work to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

China counted at least 170 deaths from the new virus Thursday and more countries reported infections.

