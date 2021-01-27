Check your heart’s calcium score during “Heart Month” at WKHS

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the month of February, the Willis-Knighton Health System is offering a type of heart scan at a reduced price that potentially can save a patient’s life.

Through a physician or cardiologist referral, patients can receive the noninvasive procedure known as a coronary calcium scan. Patients will undergo a simple computed tomography (CT) scan that will quantify the levels of calcium in the four main arteries of the heart. If levels of calcium appear, it means a patient is susceptible to heart disease and heart attack.

“The accumulation of calcium comes about through the cholesterol damaging the arteries and then calcium accumulating from the inflammatory process that ensures after there’s damage to the arteries,” said Dr. Paul Cole, a Cardiologist with the Willis Knighton Health System.

Dr. Cole said the best calcium score to have is zero. High-risk would be a score of 150, and even greater at 300. Men 40-years of age and older are encouraged to get a coronary calcium scan, as well as women over 50.

“It’s a great way to find out if someone needs to be more proactive down the road because the risk is there,” Dr. Cole said.

Dr. Cole also said the procedure has become more available to a larger group of patients than in years past. It used to be commonplace to only offer coronary calcium scans to those exhibiting symptoms of heart conditions. Now it’s offered to those who did not have symptoms but were still at risk for heart failure.

“It’s a great tool. For example, many patients with coronary disease which gives you risk for heart attack will be asymptomatic. At least half will have little to no symptoms before they have a heart attack. So the calcium score can be an early warning system, something we didn’t have until now.”

Dr. Cole says the score provides a number that shows the risk factors.

“Before this, you had to have symptoms, which would require a stress test and further testing. It’s great to have a warning system for those asymptomatic to realize they have a risk for heart attack based on this calcium score.”

Dr. Cole said heart health is as important now as it was during pre-pandemic times, but COVID-19 can increase one’s chance of dying if they have pre-existing heart conditions.

“Coronary disease certainly increases your risk if you get Covid of morbidity and mortality but coronary disease is something that has been around way before COVID.”

The coronary calcium scan is reduced from a $50 procedure to $25 during the month of February.