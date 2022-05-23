SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Donors from across the area came together to raise nearly $330,000 in support of several facilities that provide pediatric care in the CHRISTUS system.

Local businesses hosted fundraisers through the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, awarding between $1,000 up to nearly $93,000 in funds to be used across 16 departments.

“We continue to be overwhelmed with the support provided throughout CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. From our tiniest patients to high school athletes, the grants this year will make an impact in our community through the care and services we provide,” said Steen Trawick, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System.

The NICU will purchase three additional Giraffe Omni-Bed systems, which serve as state-of-the-art neonatal environments to control the infant’s body temperature in a stable environment. CHRISTUS Coushatta Dental Clinic will also receive new equipment, including new panoramic dental x-ray and imaging equipment.

“This year, nearly $330,000 supports new equipment and programs. It was raised locally, one dollar at a time,” said Kelley Matkins, Program Director of Children’s Miracle Network Hospital Programs, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System. “It is so exciting for our partners to see how their campaign efforts support children at CHRISTUS.”

Many other departments will benefit, including The Birth Place, Clinical Education, the Highland, Emergency Department, Kids Clinic, and more.