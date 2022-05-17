SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Registration is open for free skin cancer screenings at the CHRISTUS Cancer Treatment Center at their annual screening event.

On Monday, May 23, physicians will be available to answer questions about irregularly shaped moles and dark spots that may be concerning. Screenings will take a few minutes to complete and will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The event is a partnership with Dermatology & Skin Surgery.

“Skin cancer is very common, but with early detection and proper treatment, the cure rate is very good. This short screening could be a potentially life-saving decision,” said Dr. Jason Romero, dermatologist, Dermatology & Skin Surgery.

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly five million people are treated for skin cancer each year, 90% of which are caused by sun exposure. Dermatology & Skin Surgery’s Dr. Cooper Heard says it’s essential to protect yourself and get screened. Approximately 7,650 people are estimated to die of Melanoma in 2022.

The CHRISTUS Cancer Treatment Center is located at 1453 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport on the CHRISTUS Highland campus. Registration is required before the event, and spaces are expected to fill quickly. To sign up for a screening, call (318) 656-7698.