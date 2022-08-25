SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport assures retired employees they will not lose their health coverage.

In a press release, the city said it is addressing “false information” about employee and retiree health care coverage. This comes after Willis-Knighton officials spoke at two city council meetings about new plans they said would discourage retirees from accessing their Willis-Knighton doctors.

The City of Shreveport values its employees and retirees, and that’s why the current administration is working to ensure that they have affordable and quality healthcare coverage that doesn’t limit access to their trusted providers. Nothing has been established that takes control away from the employee to select Willis-Knighton Health System for their healthcare needs. The City of Shreveport has used the general fund to pay for the increase in healthcare costs for more than a decade,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “Instead of passing on that financial burden to employees and retirees, the city absorbed those costs. Since contributions have not kept pace with rising healthcare costs, the City of Shreveport and the Healthcare Trust Fund Board had to find a way to manage a 13 million deficit. Officials with the City of Shreveport

After coming through the worst of the pandemic last year, the city took on an additional $5.3 million in healthcare costs to prevent increasing rates. At that time, they informed city employees and retirees that the city could no longer afford to take on those costs, and changes would be coming for the 2023 enrollment period.

Two insurance carriers, Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield Louisiana, presented options for networks and the Healthcare Trust Fund Board considered them both. Blue Cross Blue Shield Louisiana’s plan costs $1.6

million less than what Aetna offered. With that information, the Healthcare Trust Fund Board voted unanimously to provide the Blue Cross Blue Shield Louisiana option for 2023.

“The city must consider its financial obligations and liabilities and cannot continue absorbing the increasing cost of healthcare coverage with the general fund,” said Mayor Perkins. “The city must follow best practices and industry standards in all aspects of city government operations.”

He says the Healthcare Trust Fund Board will decide on proposed tiers and plans in the future. Perkins added no healthcare system would be excluded, and the city will share how much each option costs with employees.