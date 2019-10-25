Contract extension approved for LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Chancellor at LSU Health Shreveport will be sticking around for another two years.

Today the LSU Board of Supervisors approved a two-year contract extension for Dr. G-E Ghali.

The extension was originally only for one year, but a motion was made at the board meeting to make the contract extension for two years.

Ghali has led LSU Health Shreveport since October 2016.

Earlier this week State Senators Greg Tarver and Barrow Peacock sent letters to the LSU Board, urging them to renew Ghali’s contract.

