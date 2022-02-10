HAUGHTON, La, (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of Barksdale east side housing and Haughton are sounding off over concerns about respiratory difficulties and smoke damage as controlled burns continue on Barksdale Air Force base.

Barksdale Air Force Base began controlled burns Monday, Jan. 31 in an effort to remove underbrush over 123 acres. This is a regular process meant to reduce the potential spread of wildfires in the area. The Haughton Fire Department announced Wednesday that the base will be conducting controlled burns near Haughton and are in contact with base leadership in response to community health concerns.

Residents of Haughton and those in housing on the east side of the base have shared stories of difficulties due to smoke inhalation. Images of plumes of smoke, ill family members, and home damage are being shared in local group discussions online.

“I have a 9-mont-old daughter and she has had RSV several times, due to Barksdale AFB not caring that black mold is in the home. This smoke is messing with her system. Much worse than it should due to the fact housing won’t fix the seals in our home when we’ve asked,” one resident told KTAL anonymously. “My child isn’t sleeping because she’s having a hard time breathing. We sleep in my room with my husband, with 2 fans, a humidifier, and it still doesn’t help.”

She says they place wet towels in the cracks of their home to block the smoke from entering. The areas surrounding their door are starting to turn black from the smoke.

Smoke damage to the entryway of a home in east side housing on Barksdale Air Force Base (Source: anonymous)

A Haughton resident took photos of the smoke rising near the Bodcau Gate on the east side of the base. She says that the air quality is not bad in their area but they can see the smoke from 12 miles away.

Smoke from controlled burns rising over the trees in Haughton (Source: anonymous)

Smoke from controlled burns on Barksdale seen from 12 miles away (Source: anonymous)

Accuweather and Weather Underground posted air quality notices for Thursday, advising sensitive residents to avoid going outside for long. The notices say the current PM 2.5 can cause difficulty breathing, irritation, and aggravate respiratory and allergy problems. Smoke inhalation can present health risks depending on underlying conditions and severity.

According to the HFD, the burns will continue through the rest of the week and they do not feel like there is a safety concern at this time. Base officials say another burn will be conducted Friday if weather conditions allow.

Prescribed burns like these are commonly used to decrease the risk of wildfires by reducing the plant thatch available to burn and removing fire-sensitive species. The benefit can last up to 1-2 years. It also adds nutrients to the soil that can encourage grasses and other plants to grow. They require careful planning and can only be conducted under certain conditions. The Noble Research Institute says that it is rare for prescribed burns to escape and become wildfires.

A statement from the 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office on Thursday said, “The controlled burns have produced plumes of smoke that has likely been seen by those in the local Shreveport-Bossier community. We appreciated the continued patience and support of our local community as we finish up.”