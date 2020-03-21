Coronavirus separates wife and husband staying in Shreveport hospital

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Thelma Williams’ husband has been in the hospital for three weeks and two days. She hasn’t seen him since Wednesday morning.

“It’s hard going one day without seeing him.”

They’ve been married for 36 years and when asked how long they’ve ever been apart.

“Never.”

Her husband has been a patient at Ochsner Health, where there’s currently a zero visitor policy with limited exceptions.

“He can’t talk, so I can’t pick up a phone and call him.”

Her husband is recovering from a stroke.

“Not seeing a face that he can recognize in his condition.”

Ochsner is only allowing laboring moms, pediatric patients or patients dealing with end of life situations to have one visitor.

“To control this coronavirus they’re not taking chances on letting anyone come in. I understand it’s urgent. It’s important to keep people safe.”

The father of five doesn’t meet any of the qualifications to have a visitor.

“It’s really kind of difficult on the whole family especially when you’re used to going seeing them everyday.”

All Williams is now left with is growing uncertainty.

“I’m hoping this coronavirus will go away as quickly as it came.”

Willis Knighton Health System has similar hospital visitor restrictions. Effective today for general adult patients no visitors are permitted with some exceptions including labor and delivery, pediatrics and end of life care.