2 Cummins Unit inmates die from COVID-19

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Two state prison inmates who were hospitalized at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, died Saturday, May 2.

The Jefferson County coroner’s office confirmed to KNWA/FOX24 that both male inmates were in their 60s. One was African-American and the other was white. Both died at the medical center.

These are the first two inmate deaths in the state of Arkansas.

Nearly 900 inmates have tested positive for the new coronavirus, in addition to more than 60 employees, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections website.

