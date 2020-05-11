2020 Miss Louisiana, Miss Louisiana’s Outstanding Teen competitions postponed until 2021

MONROE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This year’s Miss Louisiana and Miss Louisiana’s Outstanding Teen Competitions will not be held in 2020, due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a statement from Dewana Little, executive director of the Louisiana competitions.

Last year’s Miss Louisiana winner, Megan Crews, of Bossier City, will remain Miss Louisiana until the 2021 winner is crowned next year. Crews competed in the Miss America Competition in Atlantic City in December 2019.

The statement, released On Friday, followed the lead of the Miss America Organization’s earlier announcement that the 2020 Miss America Competitions would be postponed until 2021.

The decision was made due to concerns for the “health and safety of the candidates, their families, and volunteers”

Miss Louisiana was slated to be held June 18-20 in the Jack Howard Auditorium in Monroe, while Louisiana’s Outstanding Teen, which was slated to be held April 4 and 5 in Monroe, was postponed due to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order issued March 22.

“Our commitment to providing the best possible scholarships, experiences and opportunities to the young ladies who compete has not changed. Over the next year we will continue to educate the public on the impact that our candidates from across the state have on their local communities through volunteerism and service, and we will celebrate their accomplishments,” Little said.

In 2019, the Miss Louisiana Organization awarded $62,500 in cash scholarships and made available over $500,000 in in-kind scholarships.

