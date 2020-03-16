2nd Circuit suspends court proceedings; will accept documents and filings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana’s Second Circuit Court of Appeals has suspended court indefinitely, with all oral arguments on its dockets continued until further notice.

Louisiana’s Second Circuit hears challenges to district court decisions located within its circuit, which consists of Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, DeSoto, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Red River, Richland, Tensas, Union, Webster, West Carroll and Winn Parishes.

The continuance of oral arguments is part of a COVID-19 plan adopted by the appellate judges on Sunday.

As part of that plan, all non-essential Second Circuit personnel have been instructed to work and home until they are told to return. Personnel considered essential are to report to work in crews, as directed by their supervisors.

The court also issued an emergency e-filing order to accept filings submitted remotely via e-filing, mail or fax. Although in-person filings will be accepted, they will be deposited into a drop box at the front of the courthouse under the supervision of security.

Other restrictions prohibit the following persons from entering the courthouse, which remains open:

Persons who have traveled to any of the following countries within the last 14 days: China, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Spain, Iran and all other affected areas.

Persons who reside with or have had close contact with someone who has traveled to one of the countries listed above.

Persons who have been diagnosed with, or had contact with, anyone diagnosed with COVID-19

Persons exhibiting severe symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, excessive coughing or extreme shortness of breath.

People who need to hand-deliver paper documents to the Clerk’s office or otherwise enter the building are asked to contact their attorney or, if they are self-represented, contact the clerk’s office at (318) 227-3700.

All documents and/or filings are to be given to security officers, who will deliver them to the clerk’s office. Visitors will be asked to remain in the lobby for information regarding the status of their documents.

These restrictions will remain in place until it is determined safe to remove them.

