$350 Billion released for emergency funding as part of 2021 Covid relief package

WASHINGTON, D.D, (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department announced the release of $350 Billion for emergency funding for states and tribal governments.

The money, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, is earmarked to bolster state and local response to the pandemic and its economic impact.

Of the $350 Billion released, states in the three-state area will receive the following allocations:

Arkansas – $1,573,121,589

Louisiana – $3,011,136,886

Texas – $15,814,388,615

Counties and Parishes in the Ark-La-Tex will receive the following allotments:

Southwest Arkansas Counties:

Columbia – $4,556,247

Hempstead – $4,182,339

Howard – $2,564,334

Little River – $2,529,759

Miller – $8,402,165

Nevada – $1,602,854

Northwest Louisiana Parishes:

Bienville – $7,283,353

Bossier – $24,675,836

Caddo – $46,656,811

Claiborne – $3,043,714

DeSoto – $5,334,366

Natchitoches – $7,411,744

Red River – $1,639,187

Sabine – $4,639,760

Webster – $7,447,096

East Texas Counties

Bowie – $18,111,748

Cass – $5,832,199

Harrison – $12,927,140

Marion – $1,914,024

Morris – $2,406,244

Panola – $4,505,163

Shelby – $4,909,178

Titus – $6,361,304

Cities in the Ark-La-Tex the following allocations:

Southwest Arkansas:

Texarkana – $7,915,767

Northwest Louisiana:

Bossier City – $13,428,592

Shreveport – $48,240,338

East Texas:

Marshall – $9,078,903

Texarkana – $9,404,018

The money can be used to:

Support urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue to decrease spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control;

Replace lost public sector revenue to strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs;

Support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses; and,

Address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the inequal impact of the pandemic on certain populations

Within the categories of eligible uses, recipients have the flexibility to decide how to best use the funding to meet the needs of their communities. Recipients may use the Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to:

Support public health expenditures , by – among other uses – funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, mental health and substance misuse treatment and certain public health and safety personnel responding to the crisis;



, by – among other uses – funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, mental health and substance misuse treatment and certain public health and safety personnel responding to the crisis; Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency , including by rehiring public sector workers, providing aid to households facing food, housing or other financial insecurity, offering small business assistance, and extending support for industries hardest hit by the crisis



, including by rehiring public sector workers, providing aid to households facing food, housing or other financial insecurity, offering small business assistance, and extending support for industries hardest hit by the crisis Aid the communities and populations hardest hit by the crisis, supporting an equitable recovery by addressing not only the immediate harms of the pandemic, but its exacerbation of longstanding public health, economic and educational disparities



supporting an equitable recovery by addressing not only the immediate harms of the pandemic, but its exacerbation of longstanding public health, economic and educational disparities Provide premium pay for essential workers , offering additional support to those who have borne and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service during the pandemic; and,



, offering additional support to those who have borne and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service during the pandemic; and, Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, improving access to clean drinking water, supporting vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and expanding access to broadband internet.

The Treasury Department says these funds will be distributed directly to each state, county, parish and city. Local governments will receive funds in two installments, the first coming in May and the balance delivered in May 2022.

To read more about the program click here: