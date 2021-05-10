$350 Billion released for emergency funding as part of 2021 Covid relief package

The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
WASHINGTON, D.D, (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department announced the release of $350 Billion for emergency funding for states and tribal governments.

The money, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, is earmarked to bolster state and local response to the pandemic and its economic impact.

Of the $350 Billion released, states in the three-state area will receive the following allocations:

  • Arkansas – $1,573,121,589
  • Louisiana – $3,011,136,886
  • Texas – $15,814,388,615

Counties and Parishes in the Ark-La-Tex will receive the following allotments:

Southwest Arkansas Counties:

  • Columbia – $4,556,247
  • Hempstead – $4,182,339
  • Howard – $2,564,334
  • Little River – $2,529,759
  • Miller – $8,402,165
  • Nevada – $1,602,854

Northwest Louisiana Parishes:

  • Bienville – $7,283,353
  • Bossier – $24,675,836
  • Caddo – $46,656,811
  • Claiborne – $3,043,714
  • DeSoto – $5,334,366
  • Natchitoches – $7,411,744
  • Red River – $1,639,187
  • Sabine – $4,639,760
  • Webster – $7,447,096

East Texas Counties

  • Bowie – $18,111,748
  • Cass – $5,832,199
  • Harrison – $12,927,140
  • Marion – $1,914,024
  • Morris – $2,406,244
  • Panola – $4,505,163
  • Shelby – $4,909,178
  • Titus – $6,361,304

Cities in the Ark-La-Tex the following allocations:  

Southwest Arkansas:

  • Texarkana – $7,915,767

Northwest Louisiana:

  • Bossier City – $13,428,592
  • Shreveport – $48,240,338

East Texas:

  • Marshall – $9,078,903
  • Texarkana – $9,404,018

The money can be used to:

  • Support urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue to decrease spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control;
  • Replace lost public sector revenue to strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs;
  • Support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses; and,
  • Address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the inequal impact of the pandemic on certain populations

Within the categories of eligible uses, recipients have the flexibility to decide how to best use the funding to meet the needs of their communities. Recipients may use the Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to:

  • Support public health expenditures, by – among other uses – funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, mental health and substance misuse treatment and certain public health and safety personnel responding to the crisis;
     
  • Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, including by rehiring public sector workers, providing aid to households facing food, housing or other financial insecurity, offering small business assistance, and extending support for industries hardest hit by the crisis
     
  • Aid the communities and populations hardest hit by the crisis, supporting an equitable recovery by addressing not only the immediate harms of the pandemic, but its exacerbation of longstanding public health, economic and educational disparities
     
  • Provide premium pay for essential workers, offering additional support to those who have borne and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service during the pandemic; and,
     
  • Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, improving access to clean drinking water, supporting vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and expanding access to broadband internet. 

The Treasury Department says these funds will be distributed directly to each state, county, parish and city. Local governments will receive funds in two installments, the first coming in May and the balance delivered in May 2022.

