Abbott, Texas HHSC announce April emergency SNAP extension

AUSTIN, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide approximately $254 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of April as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to ensure all SNAP households receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

Households not currently receiving an emergency allotment will now receive an additional $95 per month.

Those households receiving an emergency allotment that is less than $95 will receive an additional allotment for the difference, while those currently receiving an emergency allotment of more than $95 will not see a change in their benefits.

The emergency April allotments are in addition to the more than $2.7 billion in benefits provided to Texans since April 2020.

Recipients also will continue to receive a 15% increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until September 2021. This additional 15% increase and the additional emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients’ accounts by April 30.