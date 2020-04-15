Acting Louisiana superintendent of schools responds to school closure order

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Beth Scioneaux, acting State Superintendent of Schools, today responded to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’s announcement Louisiana school facilities will remain closed for the duration of the school year.



In her statement, Scioneaux emphasized the need for continued learning and for strong preparation for the 2020-2021 school year:



“We respect the decision of the Governor to extend the closure of school facilities to students for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year to ensure the health and safety of our citizens.



Learning, however, must continue. Every community needs a plan for continued learning. The Louisiana Department of Education is committed to supporting school systems in the continued development and implementation of those plans to ensure every child is engaged for the remainder of this school year and fully prepared to enter the next grade.



The next six weeks are also critical planning time for a strong start in 2020-2021. At the start of the 2020-2021 school year, Louisiana must prepare to: Identify every child’s learning level;Implement a plan to ensure every child is ready to build on that learning level, including strategies for extra academic time and continued use of high-quality curriculum; and support the Class of 2020 in the successful transition to life after high school graduation.



The Department will provide programmatic support and coordinate financial support to achieve these ambitions. Our children, our families, and our educators deserve nothing less.”



The statement comes after the Department issued guidance to school systems regarding the Class of 2020 and distance education opportunities for all students, including those with disabilities.



By the end of the week, following consultation with school system leaders, the Department plans to issue guidance to school systems related to retaining and promoting students in grades Kindergarten through 11, as well as to ensuring access to technology for all students.



All information and resources can be found on the Department’s COVID-19 web page.