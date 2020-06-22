Activists gather to show support for poultry workers amid COVID-19

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of people in Arkansas hit the streets of Springdale on Saturday, June 20, demanding better working conditions for poultry workers.





Facebook photos/Epperson/Venceremos. Used with permission.

The march started on Emma Avenue and Thompson Street in Springdale.

Springdale’s Venceremos Director Magaly Licolli said with the spike of positive cases of COVID-19 in processing plants in Arkansas, it’s imperative that Gov. Asa Hutchinson begins taking responsibility to protect the population by ordering the shutdown of poultry plants with outbreaks. “Shutting down facilities for deep cleaning and putting workers in paid quarantine is imperative to contain the virus in Arkansas, and to avoid a health crisis, and food crisis on top of the pandemic.”

Venceremos’ mission is to “ensure the human rights of poultry workers,” according to foodchainworkers.org website.

As of Friday, June 19, the Arkansas Department of Health data showed 445 active cases in the poultry industry. Tyson, on Berry Street in Springdale (Washington County), has the most active cases — 141.

