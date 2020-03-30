After 92 years of closing, Brookshire’s will keep stores open on Easter

TYLER, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Brookshire Grocery Co. on Monday announced it will keep its stores open on Easter Sunday.

All Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Easter Sunday.

“As a Christian company, BGC has traditionally prided itself on observing Christmas and Easter holidays but recognizes the calling to serve our neighbors during this difficult time,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co.

“Our founder, Wood T. Brookshire, believed it was his God-given calling to serve humanity through the grocery business. Today, we are also serving God by serving man during these times. It was not an easy decision to break from our 92-year history on closing on Easter, and we do not take it lightly.”

“Our customers have recognized our employee-partners as heroes for their service on the front lines and we are committed to being there for our customers through this,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co.

“We have no way of knowing when this pandemic will be over, but we want our customers to know we are here for them. We are incredibly thankful for our employee-partners continued dedication and selfless service to our customers and we are glad they will be home with their families for Easter dinner.”

Most BGC stores are receiving daily deliveries and employees are stocking throughout the day to replenish. The company says it’s working with suppliers to address any outages stores may be experiencing, though there are some limits on certain high-demand items.

Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods and FRESH by Brookshire’s curbside hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Orders are delivered to customers’ cars at their scheduled pick-up time in the curbside parking area.

