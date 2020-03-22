After patient tests positive for coronavirus, VA hospital cancels visitation

SHREVEPORT (KTAL/KTAL) –Shreveport’s Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport on Saturday announced that visitation has been canceled.

The decision came just one day after a veteran inpatient tested positive for coronavirus at the hospital.

The decision was made to reduce the chances of infection and spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The only exceptions are for patients in palliative and at end-of-life care. In those cases, visitation will be limited to one visitor per day.

Other precautions include asking veterans with scheduled appointments should come to the VA alone, if possible. Veterans who have flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, are asked to call 318-990-5000 or 800-644-8370 before they visit the Shreveport VA or VA Clinics

The VA is screening Veterans and staff who present with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection.

Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, individuals known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.

Veterans and staff are encouraged to take everyday preventative actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.