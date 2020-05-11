AG Landry: Hold communist China accountable for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has joined an 18-state effort calling on Congress to investigate the Chinese government’s role in the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the U.S. House and Senate Foreign Relations Committee and other Congressional leaders, Gen. Landry and his colleagues highlight the havoc the coronavirus has wreaked on their states.

Landry said, “More than 30,000 Louisianans have contracted the Coronavirus, and over 2,000 have lost their lives. Additionally: a countless number of our State’s employers, employees, and their families have been economically devastated.”

Landry added, “Recent reports suggest that the communist Chinese government willfully and knowingly concealed information about the severity of the virus while simultaneously stockpiling personal protective equipment. In what Secretary of State Pompeo has described as a ‘classic communist disinformation effort,’ the Chinese government, aided by the World Health Organization, appears to have intentionally misled the world over the last six months.”

As chief legal officers of their respective states, Landry and his fellow members of this Attorney General coalition want to hold China accountable for its actions. They are asking for Congressional Hearings to help better understand the origins of COVID-19 and efforts by the communist Chinese government to deceive the international community.

A copy of the letter from the Attorney Generals of Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas, South Carolina, Alabama, Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and West Virginia may be found below:

Dear Congressional leaders:

As the Chief Legal Officers of the undersigned 18 states, we are writing to ask for Congressional

Hearings into the communist Chinese Government and its role in the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent

reports suggest that the communist Chinese government willfully and knowingly concealed information about the severity of the virus while simultaneously stockpiling personal protective equipment. In what Secretary of State Pompeo has described as a ‘classic communist disinformation effort,’ the Chinese government, aided by the World Health Organization, appears to have intentionally misled the world over the last 6 months.

These layers of deceit began last year with the censoring of Chinese health officials and the

muzzling of Taiwanese complaints. The cover-up continued with the expulsion of media outlets and the proliferation of Chinese propaganda targeting the Western world. This propaganda campaign has spread disinformation about the United States and has included the suspicious gifts of drones to state, local and federal authorities as well as “educational” grants to American universities connected to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

During this same period, COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on our states and the Nation. We must all

hold China accountable for the devastation and destruction caused by COVID-19. Tens of thousands have died from the virus and millions have lost their jobs. Countless businesses, both big and small, will perish and our states will grapple with tough economic decisions for years to come.

One of our colleagues has already filed suit against China and many of us are considering similar

legal actions. Congressional hearings are critical to our Nation’s understanding of the origins of COVID19 and efforts by the communist Chinese government to deceive the international community. We appreciate your consideration of our request and we all stand ready to support and participate in any hearings you choose to conduct.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.