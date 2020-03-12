All LSU campuses, including Shreveport, moving classes online

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All LSU System classes will move classes online starting Monday and remain online throughout the spring semester, according to the university.

That includes LSU-Shreveport.

In addition, the entire LSU university system is prohibiting all international travel and limiting domestic business travel to fundamental academic and research functions only. Faculty, staff and students are asked to disclose travel plans, both business and personal.

“I recognize these actions may be a burden to some, which I assure you we considered when making these decisions. But it’s the right thing to do, and I believe it gives us our best chances at keeping our LSU community as healthy as possible,” Galligan said in a statement circulated to faculty, staff and students Thursday.

LSU officials announced the decision as the latest precautionary effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Louisiana currently has at least 19 presumptive cases of COVID-19.

“It’s important for us to understand the risks of infection brought about by travel to certain areas – particularly with spring break on the horizon,” Galligan said. Spring break for LSU campuses begins the week of March 23.

All LSU campuses, except for LSU Health Science Centers in Shreveport and New Orleans will be canceled the week of March 16, followed by spring break, to allow faculty to prepare to move courses to a remote format.

Students living on campus are encouraged to return home. However, residential life housing will remain open and most services will be available to those who are unable to do so. In some cases, students may be temporarily located to help with social distancing.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.