All NWLA parishes meet state’s requirements to reopen bars at higher capacity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All nine Northwest Louisiana parishes now have had low enough COVID-19 positivity rates for long enough to allow bars to open at a higher capacity than the 25% capacity limit that went into effect earlier this month under the governor’s new emergency orders.

Under the governor’s new rules for reopening, bars can let customers back inside at 25% of their occupancy limit, with a maximum of 250 people.

But if the bars are located in a parish that has seen coronavirus testing positivity rates of less than 5% for two weeks, they can increase their indoor seating to 50% capacity, up to 250 people — if local parish leaders authorize it.

Caddo, Natchitoches, and Red River met that requirement last week. Commissioners are expected to consider authorizing the reopening of bars in Caddo during this Thursday’s commission meeting.

Actual percentage drops for NWLA parishes are listed below:

Caddo dropped from 4.6 to 2.7% last week. This week, they dropped even lower to 2.2%

Claiborne dropped from 4 to 1.7%

Natchitoches dropped from 2.9 to 1.9%.

Red River dropped from 2.20 to 1.3%, but rose this week to 2.4%

Bossier dropped from 5.7 to 3% last week and is now down to 2.1%

De Soto dropped from 5.3 to 2.8% last week and is now 2.1%

Webster dropped from 6.3 to 2% last week and remains unchanged this week.

Bienville dropped from 8.4 to 2.8% and dropped even further this week to2%

Sabine dropped from 8.8 to 1.5%, but rose to 3.1% this week.