Arkansas coronavirus cases rise to nearly 1,400; 2 more dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas health officials said Monday two more people have died from the coronavirus as the number of cases in the state rose to nearly 1,400 people.

The Department of Health said the number of cases rose to at least 1,398, up from 1,280 reported Sunday night. The agency said the number of deaths rose from 27 to 29 on Monday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

