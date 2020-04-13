Chad M. Garland Tax Services
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Arkansas coronavirus cases rise to nearly 1,400; 2 more dead

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas health officials said Monday two more people have died from the coronavirus as the number of cases in the state rose to nearly 1,400 people.

The Department of Health said the number of cases rose to at least 1,398, up from 1,280 reported Sunday night. The agency said the number of deaths rose from 27 to 29 on Monday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss