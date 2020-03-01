Arkansas health officials says test negative for person under investigation for coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Arkansas Department of Health says tests have revealed the person under investigation for the coronavirus, does not have it.

ADH continues to work closely with the CDC and other agencies across the country to monitor the coronavirus.

On Friday, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson ordered state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

Click here for updates from the Arkansas Department of Health regarding the coronavirus.

