Arkansas hospitals seeing more kids hospitalized with COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climb in Arkansas, the youngest in the Little Rock community is now being impacted.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital said it has 11 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Out of those 11, seven are in the ICU.

“Right now, we have 7 patients in the ICU, 5 of them we know have COVID and 2 of them we suspect have COVID,” said Arkansas Children’s Hospital Chief of Infectious Disease Jessica Snowden.

Snowden said about half of the patients are over the age of 12.

“7 of them are eligible to be vaccinated but haven’t been vaccinated yet,” said Snowden.

Snowden said there’s a bit of concern for the other half, who couldn’t protect themselves against the virus.

She is now asking the public to get vaccinated if they can, adding it will protect themselves and their children.

“[These children are] relying on us,” said Snowden.

Roland Baze lives in the Hot Springs area.

On his 12th birthday at the end of the month, he said he wants to get vaccinated.

“He misses his friends, he has been isolated so much this past year and he’s an extrovert,” said Roland’s mother Tamara Haddock.

Haddock said​ it was Roland’s choice but is thankful for his decision to protect himself and his classmates.

Arkansas Children’s is hoping others will do the same, adding their hospital is the worst they have seen it since the beginning of the pandemic.