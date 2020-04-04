Arkansas National Guard help prepare life-saving PPE for distribution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) Arkansas Army National Guard Soldiers from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are working at an undisclosed warehouse location for loading, movement and distribution of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to designated healthcare facilities.

The endeavor is in response to a request from the Arkansas Division of Emergence Management to provide six soldiers to help with the task.

Soldiers are supporting warehouse operations, providing logistics and distribution capabilities to help deliver and distribute lifesaving medical equipment and critical supplies.

The Guard continues to focus on support to call centers, medical screening and testing capabilities, assessing and creating additional medical capacity, medical and logistics planning and analysis and provide logistical support to include transportation and distribution of medical supplies.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.