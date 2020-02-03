Arkansas patient test negative for novel coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Arkansas patient who underwent testing for novel coronavirus does not have the virus.

According to a press release received on Sunday afternoon, the Arkansas Department of Health received results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 2. for the person under investigation for novel coronavirus.

ADH says they are continuing to work closely with the CDC and other agencies across the country to monitor the novel coronavirus and update the public as they learn more.

Further updates on novel coronavirus can be found here.

If you have questions or concerns, you can contact ADH at 800-803-7847.

