Arkansas virus hospitalizations drop as state adds 516 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Arkansas state health officials say the number of people hospitalized in Arkansas because of the coronavirus continues to plummet to levels unseen since the fall.

The Department of Health on Wednesday said the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 29 to 475.

The addition of 516 new cases pushed the state’s coronavirus pandemic cases to 318,638. Ten new COVID-19 deaths pushed the Arkansas pandemic death toll to 5,407. Four new cases raised the state’s active case total to 4,483.

Johns Hopkins University researchers say the rolling average number of daily new cases in Arkansas has decreased by 422.9 daily, a 43% decrease.