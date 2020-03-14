ArkLaTex colleges and universities cancel classes, move online in light of COVID-19 pandemic

Breaking News
Gov. Edwards orders all K-12 public schools shut down through April 13
Grambling State University

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A growing number of universities and colleges in the ArkLaTex have already implemented changes on their campuses in response to the threat of the COVID-19 virus, and a number of them have moved classes online.

  • Grambling State University announced Friday that all classes are suspended for the week of March 16-20 and advised students that they should expect to complete classwork remotely until further notice in an effort to avoid the spread of COVID-19.  All athletic practices, sporting events travel and in-person recruiting have also been canceled until further notice.
  • LSU Shreveport will move classes online starting Monday and remain online throughout the spring semester, according to the university system.
  • Louisiana Tech University will transition to an all-online or other alternative method of course delivery beginning March 16.
  • Northwestern State University suspended all in-person classes effective Friday, March 13 and plans to transition to online instruction and other remote learning alternatives beginning Thursday, March 19.
  • SAU Magnolia has canceled all face-to-face classes scheduled for the week of March 16-20 and classes will move online starting March 30, following spring break.
  • Southern University Shreveport has canceled all in-person classes for the week of March 16. Alternative instruction will be made available for students. Spring Break will be held March 23-27, and classes will resume remotely on March 30.
  • Texas A&M University – Texarkana has announced all classes will be delivered online beginning Monday, March 23.
  • Texarkana College has canceled all classes March 23-27, but the administration building will remain open. Classes will move to an online format March 30 through April 10.
  • The University of Arkansas – Cossatot has moved all non-technical courses online. They are working on moving technical courses online, limiting access to campus, and working on setting up VPN for employees to work remotely.
  • Wiley College will transition all face-to-face classes beginning March 16.
  • Austin Community College, Baylor University, Texas State University and University of Texas at Austin and other Texas colleges and universities take precautionary measures by extending spring break and/or move courses online.

