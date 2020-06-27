As virus cases spike, Louisiana struggles with tracking work

Vials with samples taken for the new coronavirus are counted before they are prepared for RNA testing at the molecular pathology lab at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The test is identical to the PCR test being used by the Centers for Disease Control to ease the testing crisis and stop the spread of COVID-19, which has hit the New Orleans area especially hard. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is struggling with the critical tracking work needed to combat the worsening spread of the coronavirus. Contact tracers face unanswered calls, privacy concerns and distrust.

Data from the state health department shows only 59% of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-May have responded to phone calls from contact tracers.

Only one-third answered within the crucial first 24 hours after the test results.

Infectious disease experts describe a robust contact tracing program as essential to determine who has come into close contact with someone infected so they can be urged to stay away from others.

Nearly 400 people are trained and making the tracing calls in Louisiana…By Melinda Deslatte and Janet McConnaughey

