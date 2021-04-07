BARKSDALE AFB expands on-base COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – First and second doses of the COVID vaccination are now available for Tier 1A, 1B, 1C & Tier 2 groups on Barksdale Air Force Base.

This means COVID vaccination appointments are now available to all Tricare beneficiaries age 18 or older.

Vaccinations will take place Thursday, April 16 and April 29 at the Officers Club near North Gate.

Tricare beneficiaries must book their vaccine appointment at the following website: https://shotofhope2mdg.setmore.com, as walk-ins will not be accepted.

Additional information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including its development, possible side effects, and what to expect after receiving the vaccine can be found on the CDC website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.

For questions regarding Tricare status, call 1-800-538-9552.

For more information, contact the 2d Bomb Wing Public Affairs office at 318-456-1015 or 2BW.PA@us.af.mil