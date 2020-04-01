Barksdale AFB ramps up emergency orders due to rapid rise in COVID-19 cases

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in the Shreveport/Bossier area, the installation commander at Barksdale Air Force Base has implemented additional measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on and off the base.

The new orders will become effective at noon Thursday, April 2, 2020 and will be in place until April 30, 2020, or until the installation commander determines public health data indicates the risk for sustained community transmission has been mitigated, whichever may occur first.

The preventative actions align with the Governor of Louisiana’s Stay at Home Order, the Governor of Texas’ Executive Orders and BAFB’s Public Health Emergency Declaration.

They are as follows:

All Barksdale AFB residents (Hunt housing, BAFB Billeting, FAMCAMP, or dorm residents) and BAFB Active Duty and Reserve members on Title 10 orders residing on or off-base are ordered to comply with the following:

– Cease in-person gatherings in housing units that would include persons who do not live in your residence

– Stay home unless doing the following: obtaining food, medicine, or other similar goods necessary for you or a family member; acquiring medical treatment for you or a family member; going to and from your place of employment; or engaging in outdoor activity

– Practice physical distancing of 6 feet or more if leaving your home

Further, BAFB Active Duty and Reserve members on Title 10 orders residing on-base are restricted to the limits of base, except as official business or emergencies necessitate. Dorm residents should contact their immediate supervisor or command team for specific guidance related to their dormitory. These restrictions do not apply to seeking medical treatment for you or your family.

2d Bomb Wing Active Duty and Reserve members on Title 10 orders who live off-base are ordered to:

– Discontinue going to off-base grocery stores or take-out food and beverage establishments

– Limit in-person shopping to the BAFB Commissary and AAFES facilities

– Limit take-out food orders to options on BAFB.

Access to the installation will continue for employees reporting for duty, Active Duty and Reserve members on Title 10 orders accessing BAFB Commissary and AAFES facilities, base housing and dorm residents, mail and deliveries through Commercial Gate.

Retirees and Veterans attending scheduled medical appointments or picking up required pharmacy medications will still be granted access. Members who require emergency access, and do not meet the criteria above, should report to the Visitor’s Center.

We understand that these restrictions may cause some hardships on our Airmen, families, and local communities. We encourage everyone to lean on their command teams for support and guidance during this challenging time.

