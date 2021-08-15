Begins Monday: Louisiana COVID relief program offering up to $25K to nonprofits, small businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Charities, faith-based organizations, other nonprofit agencies and small businesses can start submitting applications Monday for grants of up to $25,000 in coronavirus relief aid set aside by state lawmakers.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue is administering the $10 million grant program, created by lawmakers earlier this year and financed with federal pandemic assistance. Application information and eligibility guidelines will be available online at www.revenue.louisiana.gov.

Nonprofits must use the money to offer aid to communities impacted by the COVID-19 illness caused by the coronavirus, with priority given to organizations providing food, job assistance and education programs.

Small businesses, defined has having 50 or fewer full-time workers, must use the money for workforce development activities tied to economic damage caused by the pandemic.