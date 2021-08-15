Bloomburg ISD schools closed next week due to staff COVID outbreak

BLOOMBURG, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – After just eight days in school, Bloomburg ISD, a school district in Cass County, Texas, has announced it will be closed Monday through Friday.

The announcement was made around 10 a.m. Sunday in a post on the district’s Facebook Page, which explained the closing was necessitated by a number of staff members suffering from COVID.

The district stated the decision was made to protect students, staff and the community, and also noted that the lost days this week will not have to be made up because the decision was made to use state-provided COVID days.