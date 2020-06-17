Bossier City Fire Department/LSUHS to provide free COVID-19 tests Thursday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Fire Department and the Emerging Viral Threat Lab at LSU Health Shreveport will hold a community COVID-19 testing event from 9-11 a.m. Thursday at Bossier High School.

The Bossier City Fire Department (BCFD) originally collaborated with the EVT Lab at LSUHS in April so firefighters could be trained on how to conduct COVID-19 testing allowing them to test for the virus and antibodies.

More than 400 COVID-19 test kits were provided to the BCFD by the EVT Lab.

Now Bossier firefighters will extend their role in addressing COVID-19, serving as swabbers for the public.

Those who come to the testing site will stay in their car for the duration of the process to limit their exposure to others.

Swabbing is conducted on-site and the samples are stored on the Partners in Wellness van to be brought back to LSU Health Shreveport for processing by the Emerging Viral Threat (EVT) Lab. Test results will be submitted to medical provider for this testing site on or before June 22.

Bossier City Fire Chief Brad Zagone said “We are happy to help provide this testing opportunity to our community as part of our shared commitment to public health and safety. We are stronger together. The Bossier City Fire Department appreciates the continued partnership of LSU Health Shreveport in the fight against COVID-19.”

“LSU Health Shreveport is grateful for a long and steadfast partnership with the City of Bossier. Working with the Bossier City Fire Department to provide COVID-19 testing is another example of our aligned goals to serve the community,” stated LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor Dr. G. E. Ghali.

Details for COVID-19 Test Site in Bossier:

Date: Thursday, June 18

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Location: Bossier High School (777 Bearkat Dr., Bossier City, LA 71111)

Please bring a valid ID. Bring an insurance card if applicable.

Pre-registration is not required for this testing site. If you do not have a doctor’s order or a Primary Care Physician, medical staff will be available to provide an assessment and doctor’s order with your consent

