Bossier libraries remain open, but suspend all programs and urge online use

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Coronavirus concerns have led Bossier Parish Libraries will suspend all library programs and events, including outreach events, effective Saturday, March 14. 2020.

Heather McEntee, director of Bossier Parish Libraries, said all parish libraries will remain open, but programs will be suspended until further notice.

“We are taking necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of this illness. The health and safety of our staff and patrons is of utmost importance,” said McEntee. “We are in constant contact with city, parish, and state officials and are making these decisions in the best interest of public health.”

Suspended programs include story times, craft programs, book clubs, classes, field trips and after school programs. Additionally, use of the libraries’ meeting rooms has been suspended.

Patrons are still able to visit and use the library to check out materials, use computers, and study rooms. Patrons are encouraged to utilize the libraries’ online resources such as OverDrive, Hoopla, Flipster, and others to download eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, videos, and music.

If patrons need to renew their library cards or help with their PIN, they can call the library and staff will be able to assist them over the phone.

“We are doing our part to minimize the impact of this virus in our local community,” McEntee said. “We encourage library staff to stay home if they are sick and we have sanitation protocols in place for disinfecting library materials and surfaces.”

For more information about the library’s response, including a COVID-19 resource guide, visit www.bossierlibrary.org.