Bossier Parish libraries to reopen Monday for limited hours and services

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All Bossier Parish Library branches will reopen for in-person and curbside services from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and will be open Mondays-through Saturday, with the exception of the Plain Dealing branch, which will be closed on Saturdays.

The number of people allowed in each location will vary based on occupancy limits and social distancing guidelines, and visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings.

While meeting rooms, study rooms, and restrooms will remain closed and no long-term seating will be available, curbside pickup service and free printing via curbside service will be available. Patrons are encouraged to use these services as much as possible, as each location will have limited use.

Other available services include Grab and Go quick browsing and checkouts, limited computer access, reference services, reader’s advisory, printing, faxing and copying services will be available. Computer usage and other services will be limited to a half-hour, but one-on-one appointments are available for services estimated to take longer than 30 minutes

Curbside pickup service and free printing via curbside service will be available during the operational hours, and patrons are encouraged to use this service as much as possible, but each location will have limited use.

“Our staff has been working to find creative solutions in order to bring back library services to our communities,” Clara Anne Madison, associate director of public services for Bossier Parish Libraries.

“We serve a diverse parish and each individual community has differing needs,” she said, adding that each branch was given the autonomy to create procedures within the library system’s standard operating procedures framework in order to meet the needs of their patrons.

In addition, Madison said some locations will offer special hours for seniors and others within the more vulnerable populations. Those may be obtained by contacting the individual branches to inquire about their specific offerings.

A list of all library locations and their contact information can be found at www.bossierlibrary.org/locations.

For more information about available services, visit www.bossierlibrary.org/faqs20.

