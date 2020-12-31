Bossier Parish reports 1,299 new COVID-19 cases, 29 new deaths

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish has seen an increase in two weeks of new positive coronavirus cases as the number of cases surpasses 8,000.

During Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Lo Walker said Bossier Parish has confirmed 1,299 new positive cases and 29 additional deaths since Thursday, Dec. 17.

Here is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, Dec. 31:

Total positive cases – 8,868

Total deaths – 199

According to Mayor Walker, on New Year’s Eve, Louisiana is continuing to see a concerning amount of community spread and hospitals are indicating that facilities will be overwhelmed if positive COVID-19 cases continue to increase unabated.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,051 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 40 more deaths Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 315,275 and deaths to 7,488 as hospitalizations statewide hit yet another a new eight-month high.

Mayor Walker says he is urging those who are able to be vaccinated to do so and for everyone to continue to follow the mitigation protocols to help slow the spread of the disease including wearing a mask, washing hands, practicing social distancing, and staying home if sick.

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday announced plans to expand the groups prioritized to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning next week, including people over the age of 70 and certain healthcare workers.