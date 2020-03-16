Bossier Schools outline supplemental learning options during school closure

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Schools posted the following letter to parents on their website this afternoon:

As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, we are all trying to grapple with finding our new normal, including Bossier Schools.

In response to Governor Edwards’ emergency proclamation, all Bossier Parish schools and centers are now closed until at least April 13, 2020, but we want to bring you up to date on where we stand moving forward.

Teachers will be working remotely, yet available and responsive via email during established work hours should families have questions. Their remote office schedules will be posted on school websites, which are being updated with that information this week.

Bossier Schools will be offering supplemental learning options in two formats: online and in print. This material is to support and reinforce content previously taught to your child. While this will not take the place of regular classroom instruction, we encourage our students and families to utilize these resources to supplement learning at home. No new learning standards will be taught, with the exception of Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment courses. Those students in AP and DE courses will be contacted by their teacher with further instructions.

Students can access those supplemental online resources beginning Monday, March 23 by using their bossierstudents.org student account. Students without technology at home can check out a device at their school or pick up printed materials by contacting their principal and scheduling an appointment for Monday or Tuesday, March 23 or 24.

Families needing to retrieve personal belongings, medication, band instruments and other items can do so during these same dates. Please visit your child’s school website for contact information to schedule an appointment.

There are many questions about report cards, testing and other important dates and this is the information we can currently provide:

*Report cards can be viewed on Illuminate. Those not registered for Illuminate should contact their child’s school principal for a hard copy.

*The state has canceled the March 17th ACT test until further notice.

*The College Board has canceled the SAT until further notice.

*LEAP 2025 assessment dates are to be announced at a later time.

*The graduation date for high school seniors cannot be confirmed at this time until the state gives districts further direction.

*Bossier Schools is not currently enrolling new students.

*All school events are canceled until further notice.

*Grab-and-Go breakfasts and lunches for our students will remain available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday-Friday until April 9, 2020. The list of feeding sites can be found at bit.ly/2w7bYSA

Bossier Schools will continue to work in partnership with the state on what this extended closure means for our calendar. As soon as we have more information, we will share it with you.

We want to thank our families for working with Bossier Schools as we navigate this uncertain time in our nation’s history. We will continue to provide up-to-date information as we receive it. For the latest updates, please visit bossierschools.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

In the meantime, we wish you good health.

