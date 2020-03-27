Bossier Schools reinstate meal program

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Schools will resume its grab-and-go meal program, with a few changes, beginning Monday, March 30, 2020. An outside vendor, Revolution Foods, will provide pre-made meals available for pick-up at eight school sites. The new arrangement minimizes contact and risk of exposure to coronavirus.

Bossier Parish students will be provided two breakfasts and two lunches on Mondays and three breakfasts and three lunches on Wednesdays. Volunteers will distribute the meals between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the following serving sites:

● Benton Elementary

● Bossier Elementary

● Central Park Elementary

● Elm Grove Middle

● Meadowview Elementary

● Plantation Park Elementary

● T.L. Rodes Elementary

● Waller Elementary

Another option being made available by the USDA and Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty is home delivery of meals. Families can elect to have meals shipped via UPS if their child attends one of these 15 Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools: Bossier Elementary, Bossier High, Butler Educational Complex, Central Park Elementary, Elm Grove Elementary, Greenacres Middle, Haughton Elementary, Kerr Elementary, Meadowview Elementary, Plain Dealing K-12, Plantation Park Elementary, Platt Elementary, Rusheon Middle, T.L. Rodes Elementary and Waller Elementary.

Eligibility is automatic, but parents must apply by Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at https://mealstoyou.org/emergency-meals-to-you-application/. Please note that applications cannot be approved until after the April 1st deadline and meal shipments will not begin until the week of April 6.