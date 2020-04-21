Bossier to distribute free masks throughout parish beginning Thursday

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish residents can pick up face masks at three convenient locations throughout the parish from 8 a.m. to noon beginning Thursday, in an effort to help slow the spread of Coronavirus.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington teamed with city officials to distribute the face masks at these drive-through locations:

· Viking Drive Substation, 2510 Viking Drive, Bossier City

· ART Substation, 3135 Arthur Ray Teague, Bossier City

· Old Plain Dealing Academy, 200 Garrett Street, Plain Dealing

Bossier Parish deputies and staff will be at those locations to provide masks to Bossier Parish residents Bossier Parish residents as they drive through.

The large supply of 53,500 face masks were provided to Bossier Parish and the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness by the Hanes clothing company to slow the spread of the virus.

This is part of a total donation of 2,074,000 masks that Hanes provided to all parishes throughout Louisiana for distribution to their respective parish residents. Each parish received a number of masks based on a percentage of their population.

“We are very grateful to Hanes for making these protective face masks for our Bossier residents,” Whittington said. “Every effort we can make to slow the spread of this virus is important, and I encourage our residents to help us as we fight this invisible enemy.”

These masks can be washed and reused.

